AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 253,446 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95. The firm has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

