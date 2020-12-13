AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 800.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $456.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.