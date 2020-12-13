AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.25 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326,511 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after acquiring an additional 245,430 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,188,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 481,573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.