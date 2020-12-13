AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.95 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,513,000 after buying an additional 6,509,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 894.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,517,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,829.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 912,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BOCOM International began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.00 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

