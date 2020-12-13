AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.83 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Brighthouse Financial worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.