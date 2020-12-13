AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,329,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $192.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.38. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.27.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

