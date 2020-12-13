ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $335.19 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

