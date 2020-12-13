Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 340 Shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total value of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,550 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total value of £9,842.50 ($12,859.29).

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £233.53 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 591.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 593.29. Cohort plc has a 1 year low of GBX 416.85 ($5.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

