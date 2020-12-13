Analyzing Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.08 $590,000.00 N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 2.77 $17.03 million $0.50 56.72

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% Axcelis Technologies 9.79% 10.28% 7.86%

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Enviro Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

