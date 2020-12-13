Analyzing Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boqii and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ulta Beauty 0 9 16 0 2.64

Boqii currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $274.76, suggesting a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and Ulta Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 2.02 $705.95 million $11.91 22.28

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Boqii on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of May 2, 2020, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

