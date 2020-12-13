Analyzing Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Black Knight and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 3 10 0 2.77 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 2 0 2.14

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Black Knight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.18 billion 11.72 $108.80 million $1.72 51.06 Ubisoft Entertainment $1.77 billion 6.51 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -935.40

Black Knight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ubisoft Entertainment. Ubisoft Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Black Knight beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company distributes Ubisoft products to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil, France.

