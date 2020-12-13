Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 9.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,157.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,053.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

