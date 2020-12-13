AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of AMETEK worth $41,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,564 shares of company stock worth $2,846,327 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

