American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.12% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.