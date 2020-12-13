Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64,714 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.22. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $273.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

