Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,053.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.