Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,157.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3,053.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.