Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,053.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
