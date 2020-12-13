Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,053.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

