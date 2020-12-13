Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Provenire Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Provenire Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3,053.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

