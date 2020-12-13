Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,163 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Altice USA worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after purchasing an additional 584,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

