Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ ALTG opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 817,633 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 270,488 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

