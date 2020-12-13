Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,678 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Alliance Data Systems worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.14.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

