Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Alkermes comprises approximately 8.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Alkermes worth $26,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 125.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

