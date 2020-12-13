Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after buying an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after buying an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after buying an additional 2,667,460 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

