Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,595 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 14.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $45,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.