Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

NYSE:ARE opened at $172.58 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

