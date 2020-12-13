Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2,850,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 888,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 310,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.