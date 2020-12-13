Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.