Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $842,700. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

