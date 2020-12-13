Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.88. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

