Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGIO. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.18.

AGIO stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

