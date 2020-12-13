Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AFYA opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.32. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $30.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,675 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Afya by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 136,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

