Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

