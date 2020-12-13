Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ARPO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
