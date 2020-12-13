AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVAV. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 69.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

