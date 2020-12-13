AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AerCap by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in AerCap by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AerCap by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $42.23 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AER. BidaskClub raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

