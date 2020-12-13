Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Aegion stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.90 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aegion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aegion by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aegion by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aegion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

