Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,687 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of AYI opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

