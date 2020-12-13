Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $265,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 929.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 233,024 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

