ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $46.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.25. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.