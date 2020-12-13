Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an undeperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) alerts:

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) stock opened at C$15.94 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$18.62. The firm has a market cap of C$265.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.56.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.