ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

