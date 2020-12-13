984 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after buying an additional 1,172,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $115.37 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

