941 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

