90,287 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

