8,115 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

NYSE:G opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

