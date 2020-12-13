7,940 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 184,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 177,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ONE Gas by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 312,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 114,416 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

