6,432 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in The Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in The Southern by 29.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Southern by 68.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

