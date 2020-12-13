6,140 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $83.46 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

