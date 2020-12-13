523 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $397.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 508.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,225 shares of company stock worth $91,716,005. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

